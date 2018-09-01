District of Lake Country

Lake Country firefighters meet Facebook famous deer

Crews got a chance to meet the deer who cuddled up to firefighters near Burns Lake

While the photo of a deer cuddling up to firefighters has gone viral on Facebook, Lake Country firefighters also got the chance to get up close to the animal.

Two Lake Country firefighters got to meet the deer and posed with it themselves, according to the District of Lake Country in a Facebook post. The firefighters are currently manning a water tender in the area.

READ MORE: Lake Country firefighters protect structures as largest wildfire in B.C. burns

“We had to share a pic of one of our own Lake Country Station 91 firefighters with the same beautiful creature,” the post said.

Many others on social media claim to have seen the same deer in the area.


