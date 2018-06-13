Pixabay Pixabay

Lake Country firehall is too small

The District of Lake Country will be presented with an option to borrow money for a new hall

As Lake Country continues to grow, so does the need for a new firehall.

The district’s current hall on Okanagan Centre Road East is in need of major repairs and renovating the hall is not a viable option as it was built to accommodate a small staff, according to a report which will be presented during next week’s regular council meeting.

The current hall has a lack of showers and decontamination facilities, as well as limited space for equipment storage, maintenance, training, administrative offices, parking and vehicle manoeuvring space, the report said.

Related: Generous donation allows Lake Country fire department to purchase new equipment

The district is looking to borrow $6.6 million from the Municipal Finance Authority of B.C. to fund the construction of a new hall at 11063 Okanagan Centre Road East.

The total cost of the project would be $9 million, which would be funded from the sale of the existing firehall, using reserve funding and from long-term debt financing.

If approved by council, the loan authorization bylaw will head to a referendum. A referendum to borrow money to build a new hall was narrowly defeated by residents in 2008.

“The 2018 average residential dwelling valued at $656,000 would see an increase of approximately $90 per year” for 20 years, the report said.

