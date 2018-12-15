Lake Country first responses given meal as thank you

Firefighters were given a free meal this week

Lake Country first responders received a few meal Monday night as a thank you for their services.

“Earlier this summer the residents of Nighthawk Road organized a neighbourhood BBQ event for the first responders and families as an expression of appreciation for their service and acknowledgement of the healing process for all involved — one year after the Okanagan Centre Fire,” according to the District of Lake Country in a Facebook post.

The meal was donated by Juniper Hills Equestrian Center and Harmony Honda.

The Okanagan Centre wildfire took off up the steep hill from the roadside on Okanagan Centre Road West heading straight for their street.

Whipped up by gusting winds, firefighters scrambled to protect structures as the smoke quickly intensified, while batting against steep terrain and houses surrounded by, shrubs, grass and trees.

Insured losses equalled more than $13 million. The Lake Country firefighters also spent 1,114 hours at the Okanagan Centre blaze.

Deemed as arson, suspects have yet to be caught.

