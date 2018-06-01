Interior Savings presents a cheque for $15,000 during the Lake Country Food Bank’s basement unveiling Wednesday, May 30 to manager Joy Haxton. - Contributed

Lake Country Food Bank celebrates expansion

The food bank’s basement has been renovated to carry more perishable food items

The Lake Country Food Bank is able to serve more people fresh produce with its latest expansion.

The food bank unveiled its newly renovated basement Wednesday afternoon to thank various donors for funding the project.

The basement cost $180,000 and contains additional fridges and freezers for perishable food items. According to manager Joy Haxton, the food bank expects it to be fully open in the next month. The basement has been under construction since November 2017.

“I think food recovery is near and dear to us now. I don’t think people like to see food go to waste. So it’s about redirecting food back into the food chain versus it going out into landfills or spoiling,” she said.

“It was about getting the infrastructure in place to safely handle that food.”

A heating system will still need to be installed after more funding is collected.

“It’s such a supportive community, with the Rotary (Club) doing the building and the district allowing us the use of our building,” Haxton said.

The food bank also has a new food truck, which services eight food banks as far as Salmon Arm and Cherryville, distributing nonperishable and perishable food items.

“It will be a huge bonus to us locally, but also to the food banks to the north,” Haxton said.

“They’re very impressive coolers and freezers.”

The food bank is now dealing with more perishables and is able to distribute them to the north, as well as receive from them, she said.

The Central Okanagan Community Foundation and Northern Community Foundation provided funds for the $129,000 truck, which can hold just under 5,000 pounds of food. It also houses a fridge and freezer.

As a pilot project, the truck is co-owned with Cherryville Community Food Bank.

The Central Okanagan Food Bank also celebrated its grand opening Wednesday. The food bank in Kelowna operates like a grocery store, with clients selecting food off the shelves for themselves.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna planning for 2019 B.C. Seniors Games begins

Just Posted

Lake Country Food Bank celebrates expansion

The food bank’s basement has been renovated to carry more perishable food items

Graduation inspires Okanagan College student

Kelowna student Jennifer Meyer wants to make global and local impact

Do not go without a donut today

To celebrate National Donut Day we compiled a list of where in Kelowna you can sink your teeth in

Two victims confirmed in North Westside fire

RCMP say two people died in house fire May 21

Lake Country winery project up for approval

Council will decide on the OCP and bylaw amendments Tuesday for the O’Rourke winery

5 of the weirdest items affected by the Canada-U.S. trade war

Flat-rolled steel to playing cards and felt-tipped pens are just some of the items

VIDEO: B.C. couple paddling across Canada for food security

Carol VandenEngel and Glenn Green are paddling to raise awareness for the charity Loving Spoonful

Kelowna planning for 2019 B.C. Seniors Games begins

Organizing committee held inaugural meeting May 28

ICBC doubles compensation for crash victims with serious injuries

People injured in a traffic crash on or after Jan. 1, 2018 now eligible for up to $300,000 from ICBC

Canada Post, CUPW given 90 days to settle rural, urban pay equity dispute

Maureen Flynn has given CUPW and Canada Post 90 days to negotiate a settlement

CFL players weigh in on the new footballs introduced for 2018 season

The league rolled out a new football this season with harder leather, slightly larger circumference.

NDP MP calls letter to spouse applying for Canadian citizenship ‘offensive and insulting’

Federal NDP immigration critic Jenny Kwan has asked Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen to look into what she calls a systemic problem

Trump’s ‘absurd’ tariffs central to Morneau’s event for already embattled G7

This week’s three-day pre-G7 gathering, which got underway Thursday, will “absolutely” now be focused on trade.

Trans Mountain seeks stricter injunction at terminals in British Columbia

The federal government is spending $4.5 billion to buy Trans Mountain and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets.

Most Read