Lake Country garden tour winner announced for 2019

The garden tour took place on Saturday, June 8

The 2019 Lake Country Garden Tour was held on Saturday, June 8 with eight private and three public gardens in the running for the first place prize.

The gardens selected for the tour presented a variety of designs and themes. Some of the gardens on tour were country, modern art, longtime family treasure and small but mighty gardens.

READ MORE: Lake Country returns to Kelowna at the Rotary Centre

The local gardeners donate a piece of their work for a raffle for a charitable cause.

This year, the tour raised $7,500, which will be donated towards more park benches within the District of Lake Country.

The People’s Choice Award was presented to Debbie and Blaine Rhymer by committee leader Judy Poole.

Debbie said she believes in supporting local and aims to purchase all her plants and garden needs from businesses such as Kel-Lake Greenhouses.

READ MORE: Kelowna grocer and KidSport collaborate for charity

Lake Country Garden Tour committee will be searching for gardens for the 9th garden tour in 2020. If you have a garden in Lake Country that you’d like to submit for competition, please contact Mona McKay at 250-766-5905.

Lake Country garden tour winner

