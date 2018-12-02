photo: Facebook

Lake Country home engulfed in flames

It took 15 firefighters three hours to extinguish the fire

A house went up in flames last night in Lake Country.

At 9:15 p.m. Dec. 1, firefighters were called by neighbours about a house that was fully engulfed.

Steve Windsor, Lake Country fire chief says that it took 15 firefighters with four engines a total of three hours to extinguish the fire.

RELATED: West Kelowna firefighters have busy Saturday evening

The older home was situated on farm property in the 1300 block of Trewhitt Road. An investigation is under way however Windsor says it is not supicious at this time.

The home that no one was living in may have caught on fire because of a wood burning stove that the home owners used to heat the house. They lit it earlier Saturday morning while maintaining the property.

