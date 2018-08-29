Power restored in Lake Country

A power outage was reported just after 8 a.m. in Lake Country

  • Aug. 29, 2018 9:08 a.m.
  • News

UPDATE: 10:06 a.m.

Power has been restored to the more than 2,000 customers in Lake Country

—————-

More than 2,000 BC Hydro customers are in the dark this morning in Lake Country.

Crews are en route to the affected area, which is between North of Highway 97 and East of Okanagan Centre Road.

According to BC Hydro, crews should be on scene by 9:35 a.m. and then further updates will be made available.

The outage was first reported about 8:15 a.m.

More to come.

