Power restored in Lake Country

A power outage was reported just after 8 a.m. in Lake Country

UPDATE: 10:06 a.m.

Power has been restored to the more than 2,000 customers in Lake Country

More than 2,000 BC Hydro customers are in the dark this morning in Lake Country.

Crews are en route to the affected area, which is between North of Highway 97 and East of Okanagan Centre Road.

According to BC Hydro, crews should be on scene by 9:35 a.m. and then further updates will be made available.

The outage was first reported about 8:15 a.m.

Crews are enroute to an outage affecting 2,000 customers in #LakeCountry. They're estimated to arrive by 9:35 a.m. & will provide updates as available here: https://t.co/jlezOXCQyn pic.twitter.com/pXyiTXsZLB — BC Hydro (@bchydro) August 29, 2018

