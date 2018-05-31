Lake Country inn wants notice on title removed

District staff recommend keeping the title in place

The owner of a controversial Lake Country inn is attempting to remove a notice on title that was put in place after the Airport Inn Lakeside failed to meet building regulations.

However, District of Lake Country staff recommend that it remains in place as the inn’s owner “has not followed the recommended steps to achieve compliance on the subject property.”

“Raif Holdings Ltd. (Airport Inn Lakeside) has a lengthy history of non-compliance with the BC Building Code and the district’s building bylaw,” according to a report which will be presented to council during a special meeting next Tuesday.

The notice on title was originally placed on the inn because of various issues including the construction of a swimming pool building without a permit, beam-welding deficiencies, and failing to obtain final inspections of the buildings built, the report said.

No efforts have been made bring the property into compliance, the report said.

In April, a Kamloops judge sided with the district on its decision to not renew the inn’s business licence.

The licence was not renewed last year for various health and safety concerns including mould and electrical problems.

The request to remove the notice on title will be discussed by council June 5.

