Lake Country ladies hunting for bottles

Bottle donations will go towards grocery gift cards for those in need

A Lake Country ladies club is collecting bottles to raise funds for families in need.

According to a Facebook post, the Life After Laundry Ladies Club is asking for donations to the Winfield Bottle Depot in the Life After Laundry account. All proceeds will go to Lake Country families in need in the form of grocery cards in 2019.

The laundry club is a volunteer group of women who support the community, according to the club’s Facebook page.

