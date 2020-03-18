Mayor James Baker of Lake Country. (Photo: Lake Country Calendar file photo)

Lake Country limits access, closes public facilities indefinitely because of COVID-19

On Wednesday, the district followed suit of many Okanagan municipalites

Municipalities across the Okanagan are taking steps to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The District of Lake Country announced on March 17 that it close several facilities and cut back on district business, but will not stop essential services to Lake Country neighbourhoods and residents.

“We appreciate your understanding as we take these temporary measures required to protect the health of the public at this critical time of pandemic.” said Mayor James Baker in a district release.

“We will be reassessing these actions on an ongoing basis as the pandemic evolves to do our best to slow transmission of COVID-19 and protect our community. I encourage you and your family to take all precautions necessary to remain healthy but to also show community spirit by checking in on friends, neighbours and seniors who are self-isolating.”

Lake Country Municipal Hall will remain open through the week from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with services being available online and through the phone.

Council meetings, public hearings and other meetings have been cancelled with the district set to reassess the situation on or before April 30.

“Playgrounds, parks and sports fields including washroom facilities will remain open. Due to provincial legislation to avoid gatherings, league and association play at sports fields is not permitted. We encourage the community to remain active and to get outside and enjoy the surroundings. It is critical that we are always mindful of ensuring social distancing to contribute to containment of COVID-19,” reads the release.

The Creekside Theatre and Lake Country library have been closed indefinitely, along with:

  • Winfield Arena
  • Winfield Curling Club
  • Seniors Activity Centre
  • Lake Country Museum
  • Beasley Community Centre

Lake Country Food Bank and Health Planning Society have closed to the public, but certain services can be arranged.

For more information, visit lakecountry.bc.ca.

