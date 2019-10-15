Arlene Westervelt died during the incident in June of 2016 (Contributed)

Lake Country man charged for killing his wife expected to enter plea

Lambertus “Bert” Westervelt was charged with second-degree murder of his wife in April

A Lake Country man accused of killing his wife three years ago is expected to enter a plea in Kelowna Law Courts on Nov. 4.

Lambertus “Bert” Westervelt, 63, was charged with second-degree murder on April 6 for allegedly killing his wife, Arlene Westervelt, in June 2016.

At the time of her death, police said she drowned in a “tragic accident” after the couple’s canoe tipped over in Okanagan Lake. Police said neither of them were wearing life jackets at the time.

Despite an extensive search of the lake by local fire and rescue personnel that evening, Arlene’s body wasn’t recovered until the following day.

Upon further investigation by the major crimes unit, police revealed that foul place was suspected and subsequently arrested Lambertus and charged him with second-degree murder.

