Lake Country man connected to Independent Soldiers sentenced for drugs, weapons charges

A man police believe was a member of the Independent Soldiers has been sentenced to five and a half years in jail for drug and weapons offences.

Donahugh McWhirter, 48, was handed the sentenced Friday morning in a Kelowna courtroom.

In November 2014, police in Merritt stopped a vehicle McWhirter was in and found methamphetamine and MDMA, with a street value of over $300,000.

Two months later, his Lake Country home was searched and police found two firearms.

McWhirter pleaded guilty in February to two counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to an order.

Charges against his co-accused, Brittany Stinn, have been stayed.

—with files from Cheryl Wierda

A Lake Country man once described by Mounties as a senior member of the Independent Soldiers was sentenced Friday to five and a half years in prison.

Donahugh McWhirter, 48, will serve four years in prison for drug charges and another year and a half for various weapons charges.

He was arrested with his girlfriend Brittany Stinn, in Kelowna Jan. 29, 2015 and pleaded guilty in January.

Crown counsel Perbeen Mann said she wasseeking a global sentence of eight years for possession of methamphetamine and MDMA for the purpose of trafficking, along with unlawful possession of a shotgun and rifle.

Mann told the court in sentencing submissions Monday that McWhirter was being watched by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. for the better part of a year when he was arrested with a significant cache of drugs that led to the discovery of firearms and a lot of Independent Solider swag.

On the month of his arrest, they’d watched McWhirter and Stinn go to an address in Maple Ridge belonging to a person believed to be have criminal ties for the fifth time in a short period.

READ MORE: JUDGE RULES ARREST WAS LAWFUL

On a traffic violation, they stopped McWhirter and searched the vehicle.

In the trunk of his Audi, tucked in the back in a Walmart bag, was a bag of powder methamphetamine, a bag of powder MDMA, a bag of yellow pills that weren’t identified and a bag of MDMA pills.

The style and volume of drugs, said Mann, is typical for a mid-level drug dealer who provides product to street level dealers.

The MDMA had a bulk value of $68,000 and a street value of $138,000. The meth had a bulk value of $180,850 and a street value of $840,200.

Once they seized the drugs, Mounties went to McWhirter’s house to see what was there.

There they found a significant supply of Independent Solider paraphernalia, such as hats and hoodies. At the time of his arrest, Mounties said McWhirter was a senior member of the criminal organization that was in the throes of recruiting new members. He claims that he had long since left the organization.

Police also found a bag of firearms with no trigger lock, ammunition, shells, a crossbow and a sword.

There were 16 mobile phones and several score sheets around. Score sheets are how drug dealers keep their books. There were also vials of steroids and ziplock bags. Not all these items are on the indictment.

The pair have been out of custody and on bail since their arrest.

More to come…

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat

kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.