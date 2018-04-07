Mayor James Baker intends to seek re-election this October. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Lake Country mayor intends to run for re-election

Mayor James Baker said there’s some initiatives he would like to oversee

Mayor James Baker is intending to run for re-election in the next municipal election.

“There are still some initiatives that we want to get started and I think I would like to carry on pursuing those, they’re still secret,” he said.

“It involves provincial and federal programs we are applying for, or intending to apply for.”

Baker was born in Lytton B.C., has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science, Sociology and Anthropology and an MA degree in Archaeology from SFU.

He taught anthropology and archaeology at Okanagan College and OUC from 1974 until 2000.

Baker and his wife Anita moved to Winfield in 1976.

He has been Lake Country’s mayor for four terms.

The next municipal election is scheduled for Saturday, October 20, 2018. Lake Country will elect one mayor, four councillors to represent each ward, two councillors at large and a school trustee.

