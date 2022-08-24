Lake Country Museum going global at youth summit in Germany

The museum is part of the VR Voyage Classroom community

The Lake Country Museum and Archives will be promoting the VR Voyage Classroom on an international stage this fall.

It has been named as one of the official delegates for the 2022 G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance Summit being held in Germany in October.

“The Lake Country Museum & Archives strives to create local content for our youth and through VR Voyage Classroom, our reach will be greatly extended,” said Lynn Fanelli, Executive Director for Lake Country Museum.

Forager Education will launch the platform in September and has been developing new in-person programs and educational experiences that utilize the latest in distance learning.

“We are so excited to work with the Lake Country Museum & Archives and showcase their important story locally and internationally during the G20 YEA Summit in Germany,” said Forager Education Founder Bryce Mathew Watts.

The G20 YEA Summit coincides with the annual G20 Summit where young entrepreneurs from G20 nations present novel business models to create a stronger entrepreneurial ecosystem. Forager Education, as an official Canadian Delegate, provides a platform to showcase what BC’s heritage sector is doing to to build a stronger future together.

