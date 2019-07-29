Lake Country Night Picnic will have music, art, food and dogs

The annual event will take place on Aug. 16

Good food, good company and good art is the motto for this year’s Lake Country Night Picnic.

On Aug. 16 from 6 to 10 p.m., residents can tour the ins and outs of the Lake Country Art Gallery and partake in community events that show off talent in Lake Country.

“This annual event is free and aims to celebrate the diversity of the Lake Country community,” 2019 gallery assistant Nicola Treat said.

There will be live music, food and drinks for purchase, spoken word, poetry, raffle prizes, artisan vendors and an outdoor gallery to view and purchase.

The night picnic will have also have activities such as planting “cute little” planters, a community art installation called Draw by Night and more.

The event is for all ages and it’s dog friendly.

David Venn
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com
