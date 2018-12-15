Lake Country non-profit asks for meat donations this Christmas

A power outage that left thousands of Lake Country residents in the dark also caused problems for a non-profit.

A car accident on Beaver Lake Road, Dec. 11 caused an outage for more than 2,000 residents when a vehicle slid off the road and knocked out a transformer. For All Are Family Outreach, a non-profit in Lake Country, this also caused a deep freezer to lose power.

The non-profit lost $1,000 worth of meat, right before Christmas, according to a Facebook post.

“If you are a hunter, a fisher, a butcher, a business, an individual, and can help, please, please message us. We can even provide tax receipts if provided with an invoice or a grocery receipt! And thank you to those who shared the other post as best they could, with the weird dead link..every little bit of help..definitely helps! Thank you,” the post said.

All Are Family Outreach is located at 11370 Bottom Wood Lake Road and you can call 250-503-4983 to find out more information.

