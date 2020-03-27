Lake Country non-profit steps in to serve the city’s vulnerable amid COVID-19 crisis

The Lake Country Health Planning Society is helping the city’s vulnerable get their essentials during the pandemic. (Photo courtesy of USDA.)

In a time where residents are being asked to isolate to protect themselves and their communities, a local non-profit worries the vulnerable aren’t being taken care of.

The Lake Country Health Planning Society (LCHPS) is currently working towards reaching out to the city’s seniors and other residents who may not have access to phones or the Internet, or who may not have friends and family nearby.

Executive director Corinne Remple said the LCHPS is here to fill that gap so no one is left struggling.

“We said ‘let’s be the bridge and connect willing volunteers with seniors and others in the community that need the support’,” she said.

Remple said LCHPS volunteers go to the Lake Country Save On Foods and IGA, where they can pick up groceries and deliver the items to those who need them. She said their retail partners already have a system in place where the volunteer doesn’t need to handle any of the payments, which she said helps build older folks’ trust in the system.

Remple said the LCHPS started the initiative last week, and that it’s been a steep learning curve already.

“Every day, there’s a new piece or roadblock. We’re always asking ‘how do we meet this need?’,” she said.

She added they’ve received immense support from the community, with many Lake Country residents asking if they can help or volunteer.

“Right now, we feel good about the help coming in. I think our biggest piece right now is reaching seniors who may be unreachable because they’re not on social media, those who may not even have wifi.”

“Now, we’re really looking for those who need these services.”

If you need the LCHPS’ service or you know someone else who does, you can contact the society by emailing the society or calling 778-215-5247.

