Lake Country Parents disturbed by song lyrics

The name of the song by a local musician is ‘Amber Alert’

Parents in Lake Country are disturbed by a Facebook post and, even though the post has since been taken down, the screenshots are circulating among local community groups.

Matthew Bilous, wrote controversial lyrics and shared them on his Facebook page along with a video of him singing them.

Since his post, Bilous has reported that he has lost a contract job and he openly writes that he has “sexual health issues”.

Parents have been commenting on the post urging each other to monitor their children’s social media.

We have contacted the RCMP and will update the article when we receive more information.

