Lake Country piano students perform to save Australia’s koalas

Young musicians from Musically Inclined are holding an online benefit concert series until Feb. 16

Piano students in Lake Country are helping save Australia’s koalas one song at a time.

Fifty students from Musically Inclined, a private music business, have been hosting an online benefit concert series for the past week with all proceeds going towards helping Australia’s koalas escape the wildfires.

The concert series will be held on the studio’s Facebook page where viewers can “tip” to support their fundraiser. The concert series will continue until Feb. 16.

Heather Koss-Huisman, a piano teacher for the past 25 years, said these kinds of initiatives are a great way for the community to support the young musicians, as well as the greater cause.

“We’re glad to have the community involved,” said Koss-Huisman.

“It’s good for kids to learn that they can make a difference, but it’s also pretty cool when the community rallies around the children and especially in Lake Country where people live here because they like that sense of community.”

READ MORE: VIDEO: Kelowna animal rescue team headed to fire-ravaged Australia to help wildlife

The funds from the concerts will go to Friends of the Koala, a registered non-profit charity in New South Wales, Australia. The charity uses the funds to help with the rescue and treatment of sick and injured koalas. They are released back into the wild once it’s appropriate to do so. Funds will also be put towards habitat restoration after the devastating wildfires.

Koss-Huisman said she contemplated a few different organizations, but decided to use the money to help koalas. Many of her students are as young as four years old and relate to animals much better than they would with an organization that helps people.

”(The children) definitely understand the impact they’re having,” she said.

“Certainly they understand the wildfires and what that does to animals. The non-profit that we’ve chosen have koalas on their website for adoption. So, we’ve looked at the koalas and read up on each of them, what their personalities are like and everything. They know the money is going towards the food and the water and they’re kind of disappointed they don’t get a koala in the mail,” said Koss-Huisman, with a laugh.

READ MORE: BC firefighters to help battle Australian bushfires

As of today, over 10 million hectares of Australian land have been burned to the ground and over one billion animals have lost their lives so far, including thousands of koalas, kangaroos, wallabies, birds and other iconic wildlife.

To enjoy the tunes of the young musicians, visit www.facebook.com/musicallyinclinedlakecountry

To support their work in saving koalas by contributing to their fundraiser, please visit www.facebook.com/donate/1593073157532139/

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Telus invests in North Okanagan youth’s mental health
Next story
B.C. society calls out conservation officer after dropping off bear cub covered in ice

Just Posted

Lake Country piano students perform to save Australia’s koalas

Young musicians from Musically Inclined are holding an online benefit concert series until Feb. 16

Video: Monster Truck Chaos takes over Prospera Place in Kelowna

Performing at the shows were Rockstar, Identity Theft, California Kid, Spitfire and Skeletor

Unplug and Play Literacy Week returns in late January

The event sponsored by Interior Savings encourages everyone young and old to unplug from screentime

Kelowna’s Tess Critchlow gears up for World Cup at Big White

Critchlow is a professional snowboarder competing for Team Canada in the boardercross competition

Rockets stunned in 7-0 loss to Portland

Portland’s goaltender Dante Gianuzzi was named the game’s first star with a 17-save shutout

Pipeline protesters block access to Victoria ferry in support of B.C. First Nation

Motorists unable to access 7 a.m. sailing

Queen Silver Star’s top royal talents revealed

Three candidates named finalists following talent showcase

Alberta bulldog breeder ordered to give refund to B.C. buyer due to puppy’s behaviour

Tribunal ruled a verbal agreement to send a new dog superseded the written contract

Telus invests in North Okanagan youth’s mental health

$10K grant will go towards in-class education, reducing stigma

Man dies in backcountry near Nelson’s Whitewater Ski Resort

The victim was found unresponsive in a tree well Friday

Cariboo Memorial Hospital back to normal after cold weather wreaks havoc

Burst pipes and water leaks cause three different incidents

Dog reunited with Tofino owner, months after being taken from beach

Shannon Boothman ‘ecstatic’ at pet’s return after a tip leads to social media search

Site of planned Jumbo Valley ski resort to be protected, managed by First Nations

Development rights permanently retired for site of proposed year-round ski resort west of Invermere

Huawei exec’s extradition hearing begins in Canada

China’s foreign ministry complained the United States and Canada were violating Meng’s rights

Most Read