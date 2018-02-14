Lake Country pool study back on the table

Council decided to move a study for a pool and fitness centre to the 2019 budget

The possibility of a Lake Country pool and fitness centre is not dead yet.

After council’s initial rejection of a $50,000 study to see if a pool in the district would be possible, staff recommended to move the study to the 2019 financial budget, said Mayor James Baker.

“Staff talked to individual councillors and said ‘look, there’s a lot of people who’d like to see something happening so we should at least put it in for the 2019 budget,’” he said.

Some councillors felt 2019 was too early of a timeline for a pool study, said Baker, but a citizen’s committee is investigating the possibilities of a pool and will be looking at collaborating with UBCO, without spending the money on the study.

Council made the decision during a special budget meeting Tuesday afternoon and passed a motion to give second and third readings to the 2018-2022 financial plan.

Telephone systems between Oyama, Carr’s Landing and Winfield facilities are also in need of an upgrade for better communication, said Baker. The cost for the new phone system is $40,000, according to a report which was presented during the meeting.

A request for new street banners was also made to the district for $30,000, according to a report.

“The banners are getting tatty and the Art Walk commission likes to keep them looking good,” said Baker.

The recommended tax increase for Lake Country is 3.5 per cent, which results in about a $76 increase to a home valued at $656,000 for 2018, said the report. Growth in the district has been estimated at 4.6 per cent.

The final budget will be up for adoption Feb. 20.

