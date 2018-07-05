Lake Country pot shops can be placed side by side

Council removed buffers which prevented the shops from operating within a km distance of each other

Pot shops could be located side-by-side if the latest Lake Country cannabis bylaw is passed.

According to the district’s community development manager Jamie McEwan, council removed the one-kilometre buffer requirement between shops Tuesday night during a regular council meeting. It was the district’s only change to the bylaw.

“Anyone who is selling wouldn’t have that one km buffer between another sale and there would also be no buffer between production facilities,” he said.

A 400 m buffer remains in place between recreational cannabis shops and schools and daycares.

If finalized, recreational shops can be located side by side on Main Street’s commercial district. The district also approved of shop operation in the Turtle Bay complex, however, the location is near a daycare.

During a council meeting in May, McEwan said the daycare is currently operating with a temporary-use permit near the Turtle Bay complex, which would prevent cannabis shops from selling recreational marijuana.

Compass Cannabis Clinic is already in operation in the complex and plans to sell recreational cannabis once it is legalized.

The company suggested during the public hearing in June to remove the buffer between recreational shops and daycares and suggested to not build shops and daycares side by side, according to a report which presented to council Tuesday night.

A public hearing will be held for the updated bylaw, July 17.

The federal date for the legalization of recreational marijuana is Oct. 17.

