Children with the Lake Country Native Association sing the traditional Okanagan song during the annual Winter Family Gathering Traditional Pow Wow Saturday at Winfield Memorial Hall. - Carli Berry/Capital News

Lake Country powwow brings together community

The 23rd annual Winter Family Gathering Traditional Pow Wow was held Nov. 17

Drums beats and singing in the nsyilxcən tongue were heard at Windfield Memorial Hall Saturday, as part of the 23rd annual Winter Family Gathering Traditional Pow Wow.

Edna Terbasket, president of the Lake Country Native Association, has been heavily involved with the powwow since its inception. As an active member of the First Nations community and executive director with the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society, Terbasket was constantly greeted by relatives and friends during the opening dances.

The powwow originally started because there was a need for kids to have a place to meet others and to do cultural activities and learn about their heritage, she said, while holding her great-granddaughter in her arms.

“I live here so I wanted to do something in my community and with the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society, we have our Turtle Island Festival for National Aboriginal Day,” she said. “My family is everything.”

READ MORE: Secwepemc community honours veterans

“She is my grandson’s baby, so she will be a part of this. She is a part of this. I know our future is in a good place because they’re going to make a bigger difference than her (great grandmother).”

Terbasket said truth and reconciliation is at the forefront of discussions nowadays, and she encourages others to get to know who they are and be proud of their ancestors.

They went through the Indian Act, we’re still living through the Indian Act, they’ve got through the residential schools and you have to think (about the many generations of trauma), the Sixties Scoop…” she said.

Deputy superintendent Terry Beaudry, with Central Okanagan Public Schools, spoke during the opening ceremony, saying her mother is a residential school survivor.

Roughly 2,700 students from 61 different bands are part of the school district, she said.

READ MORE: Poetry nights spark indigenous self exploration

The powwow was open to everyone, and Terbasket hopes it also these events bring different members of the community together, to learn about indigenous culture.

“(My great-granddaughter) is going to speak her language, she’s going to know her history. She’s going to know the land and all the important landmarks. She’s going to know her medicine. She’s going to know,” Terbasket said.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Mila Littlechief holds her mother’s hand during the 23 annual Winter Family Gathering Traditional Pow Wow at Winfield Memorial Hall Saturday. - Carli Berry/Capital News

Previous story
Kelowna foundation helping children on other side of the world
Next story
Summerland couple donates $30,000 to hospital campaign

Just Posted

Kelowna foundation helping children on other side of the world

East Meets West Children’s Foundation helping the ‘poorest of the poor’ in India

Lake Country powwow brings together community

The 23rd annual Winter Family Gathering Traditional Pow Wow was held Nov. 17

Cost of parking at Kelowna’s airport taking off

City says hiking all parking rates at the airport will help pay for more parking in future

From punk rock to politics, D.O.A. comes to Kelowna to Fight Back

The punk rock legends the will play in Kelowna to celebrate their 40th anniversary

New Kelowna city councillor takes his seat

Loyal Wooldridge joins eight returning members of city council at first public meeting

Find me my furever home

Meet Moon a 16-year-old senior gentleman at the Kelowna BC SPCA

Case of bovine tuberculosis found in cow on southern B.C. farm

CFIA said the disease was found during salughter and they are investigating

Accident closes one lane of the Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous

The is the Trans-Canada Highway’s crossing point for the Sicamous Channel

Air force getting more planes but has no one to fly them, auditor warns

The report follows several years of criticism over the Trudeau government’s decision not to launch an immediate competition to replace the CF-18s.

B.C.’s Esi Edugyan wins $100K Giller prize for Washington Black

Edugyan won her first Scotiabank Giller Prize in 2011 for Half-Blood Blues

Bolder action needed to reduce child poverty: Campaign 2000 report card

The report calls for the federal government to provide more funding to the provinces, territories and Indigenous communities to expand affordable, quality child care.

Judge bars US from enforcing Trump asylum ban

Protesters accused the migrants of being messy, ungrateful and a danger to Tijuana; complained about how the caravan forced its way into Mexico, calling it an “invasion.”

Ottawa Redblacks defensive back Jonathan Rose suspended for Grey Cup

Rose was flagged for unnecessary roughness and ejected for contacting an official with 37 seconds left in the first half following a sideline melee after a Tiger-Cats reception.

Mistrial declared in Dennis Oland’s retrial in father’s murder

The verdict from Oland’s 2015 murder trial was set aside on appeal in 2016 and a new trial ordered. Richard Oland, 69, was found dead in his Saint John office on July 7, 2011.

Most Read