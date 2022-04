Lake Country RCMP has confirmed Pelmewash Parkway is open again following a police incident this morning.

An officer says the road was only closed for about 15 minutes this morning.

An ongoing investigation led police to obtain judicial authorization to search for evidence at a property near the Teddy Bear Lodge.

No further information at this time.

