Turtle Bay Pub is temporarily closed as a precaution. (Turtle Bay Pub and Restaurant - Facebook)

Lake Country pub temporarily closed due to potential COVID-19 exposure

Turtle Bay Pub said the closure is to keep staff and the community safe

Lake Country’s Turtle Bay Pub and Restaurant announced it will be temporarily closed as a precaution.

In a social media post, the pub said one of its team members is awaiting COVID-19 results.

“We do not wish to cause alarm, but we do believe it is right to exercise the highest level of caution until we can be sure the test is negative,” the post said.

Turtle Bay said the temporary closure is to keep other staff members, as well as the community, safe.

Several community members have said they’re grateful the owners are taking a proactive approach and contributing in keeping everyone safe.

For more information, visit Turtle Bay Pub and Restaurant’s Facebook page.

READ: Vancouver food trucks to roll through Kelowna as part of Drive-Thru Food Fest

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Most Read