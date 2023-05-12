Lake Country puts out the call for inspired artists

The District of Lake Country is looking for an artist or artist team to create a painted mural on the Winfield Memorial Hall.
It is to be painted on the south-facing wall, which has high visibility and is located next to the municipal hall. The location connects to Main Street in the town centre, the commercial and civic centre of the municipality.
The concept that is to serve as the focus of the mural image is “Gratitude for Community, Connection and the Land”.
Artists are invited to create an image for this mural that relates to and expresses the concepts suggested by this title.
The commission fee for the project is $45,000.
More information is available on the District of Lake Country website.
