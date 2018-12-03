Lake Country RCMP raise thousands of dollars and items over weekend

Central Okanagan residents donated thousands of items and dollars to the 7th Annual Cram the Cruiser this past Saturday in Lake Country.

“We can’t thank our sponsors and supporters enough,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, founder of Cram the Cruiser in Lake Country. “We continue to see our donors returning year after year, to do something great for such an important volunteer run organization that serves the wonderful community of Lake Country.”

All together this year our community raised a total of 1,573 lbs of donated items, including non-perishable foods, and just over $6,658 in cash, cheques and Save-On-Foods gift cards.

“Since the inception of the RCMP Cram the Cruiser food drive initiative, we have has raised a total of over 12,850 lbs of donated items and just over $35,176 in cash and cheque solely for the Lake Country Food Bank,” said O’Donaghey.

“The RCMP would like to extend our sincere thanks to our fellow first responders in Lake Country, as well as to all our new supporters, including Starbucks Coffee and Sweet Legs in Lake Country who stepped up this year to contribute to our worthy cause,” said O’Donaghey.

The Kelowna and Lake Country RCMP would also like to congratulate the Ambrosi family, of Lake Country, who were the lucky winners of this year’s grand prize draw, donated by West Jet.

