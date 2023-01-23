Lake Country RCMP are looking to identify this man, a suspect in multiple Lake Country crimes. (Crime Stoppers)

Lake Country RCMP searching for suspect in bike theft

The man cased the parkade before stealing the bikes

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers is appealing to the public to help identify a man involved in a string of Lake Country thefts.

On Dec. 1, 2022, a black GMC Terrain entered the parking garage of a condo complex behind a departing vehicle.

A man and woman spent over an hour casing out the parkade.

On Dec. 5, the man returned with a second male, entering the garage through a delivery person.

The two men took off with a GT Verb mountain bike and a Volt Yukon 750 e-bike.

Both men were identified as suspects in another Lake Country crime on Dec. 7.

If you recognize the man photographed or have any information on the case call Lake Country RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

