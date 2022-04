The incident occured between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. on April 19

Police are searching for witnesses after an 11-year-old was bumped by a vehicle Tuesday morning (April 19).

Lake Country RCMP says the child was in a crosswalk when a newer white SUV bumped the individual.

The child sustained minor injuries.

Anyone who may have been in the area of Okanagan Centre Road East and Highway 97 between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. is asked to call Lake Country RCMP.

