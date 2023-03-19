Lake Country recieves $6.7 million in one-time grant for growing population

Big news for Lake Country.

The district is a recipient of the Growing Communities Fund in the amount of $6,778,000.

The province recently announced that one-billion dollars in new, one-time grants were to be allocated to local governments to help build infrastructure and amenities to meet the unprecedented population growth.

“The funding is appreciated and greatly needed, and Council will consider all options in the best interests of the whole community,” said Mayor Blair Ireland. “As the funding is for projects that require one-time funding, such as infrastructure, roads, water, sewer, recreation options, or community amenities as outlined by the province, the funding will not be available for offsetting property tax increases. We have many infrastructure and amenities needs where this funding will be very useful.”

District staff are currently gathering information on how the funds can be used and recommendations will be made to council.

