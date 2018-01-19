Credit: Twitter @okrescue

Lake Country rescue held for couple stuck in snow

The couple was taking late night photos when their vehicle became stuck

The Central Okanagan Search and Rescue team was up late last night.

A couple got their vehicles stuck on the Oyama Lake forest services road.

The pair was aiming to do photography at the lake and were unable to turn around, said Ephraim Nowak, president of COSAR.

Three members attended the call along with a UTV. The call was initially made at 11 p.m., Thursday night and the crew wrapped up at 5 a.m. this morning.

“We decided to spend some extra time to make sure they had a vehicle to get back to town with.”

Nowak warned to carry a shovel and chains if you plan to go on the backroads as snow is deeper in higher locations.

