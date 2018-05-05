Credit: Google Maps

Lake Country resident concerned about speeding near elementary school

The speed limit is 30 km/hr in a school zone

A concerned mother will be writing to the District of Lake Country after witnessing an accident Friday morning along Sherman Road.

Sephorah Hild has two children who walk along the road, and she constantly sees vehicles speeding through the crosswalk before Peter Greer Elementary. The posted speed limit is 30 km/hr.

“Flashing lights would be great,” she said. Hild’s and her Facebook post has gathered more than 18 similar comments from other residents in the area, who had complaints about speeding in the area.

Greg Buchholz, director of infrastructure with the district, said flashing lights at the crosswalk is not something the district has considered, but it’s impossible to enforce speeding in all areas of the district.

He recommended for residents to call the RCMP.

“Speed bumps on every road in the district can’t be the answer,” he said.

