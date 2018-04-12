Lake Country resident supporting Humboldt team

Mike McGowan is collecting signatures for cards he plans to send the team

A Lake Country resident is creating cards to show community support for the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team.

On Friday, April 6, 15 people were killed after the hockey team’s bus collided with a semi-truck trailer.

Around 24 cards are being sent around Lake Country to collect signatures from residents and local businesses. The cards will be mailed to the junior hockey team to honour the team, said creator Mike McGowan.

“Everybody in life, you’ve got to volunteer in some form in some way, there was something inside of me that said I have to do this,” he said.

He’s hoping to get more than 1,000 signatures.

The District of Lake Country also signed a card Thursday morning. On a national level, a Jersey Day is being held Thursday for the hockey team.

