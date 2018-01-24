David Geen reads signs during the 2018 budget open house at the Lake Country Municipal Office Tuesday. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Lake Country residents interests lies with roads and a pool

Residents gave their input at the 2018 budget open house Tuesday

Lake Country residents have an interest in their roads, as well as a public pool.

Around 10 people arrived for the opening of the 2018 budget open house at Lake Country’s Municipal Hall, Tuesday afternoon.

Chief financial officer Tanya Garost said residents are interested in their roads, such as the improvements scheduled for Pelmewash Parkway, (which will fall under district jurisdiction in August 2018) and building a roundabout on Oceola Road to alleviate traffic pressures.

A pool and recreation centre in Lake Country is another topic residents are interested in, said Garost. A proposal to conduct a study for the feasibility of a pool and recreation centre was shot down by council in November.

“It’s something that’s still on our radar, but it’s not going to go forward at this point,” she said.

People were also curious about the proposed second access point for emergencies at The Lakes subdivision, on Apex Drive, during a public consultation in December, she said.

The second access road is in the 2018 Capital Plan.

David Geen, a resident of Lake Country since 2003, said he came to the open house to find out more information on the district with a focus on Gable Beach and Okanagan Centre.

Brian McGregor said he attended the open house to learn more about the local government and its functions.

“It’s about time I actually got out and got involved with the community… I should come down and see what’s going on and the budget process and how you get to these numbers and our proposed tax increase for this year is,” he said.

The operating cost of the district, according to the 2018 draft budget, is $28,440,458. The district plans to increase property taxes by 3.5 per cent.

The 2018 budget will be ready for adoption in February.

