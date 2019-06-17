The Glenmore/Beaver Lake Road and Highway 97 intersection in Lake Country will be a focus at the upcoming public discussion on June 19. (Google Maps image)

Lake Country residents soon to decide future of problematic intersection

The intersection on Highway 97 has been troublesome for years

Lake Country residents are being asked to attend and discuss the future of one of the district’s most dangerous intersections.

At an upcoming public event, the Ministry of Transportation will go over the planning phase to identify the needed upgrades to sections of Highway 97 in Lake Country, particularly the Beaver Lake and Glenmore intersection.

According to ICBC statistics, the intersection had the highest number of car accidents in the district: 129 from 2013 to 2017.

The public discussion takes place June 19 at the Lake Country Seniors’ Centre and pre-registration is required. Input from registered residents will help the ministry find ways to improve the safety and reliability of the highway as it runs through Lake Country.

Improvements to the intersection are expected to be implemented this winter.

More information can be found at lakecountry.bc.ca, gov.bc.ca or by contacting the project manager at sarin.warman@gov.bc.ca.

Lake Country residents soon to decide future of problematic intersection

