Lake Country residents to meet with district to discuss public beaches

Carr's Landing residents are invited to provide feedback to the district

Carr’s Landing residents will be meeting for a workshop to discuss public beach access in Lake Country.

According to a Friends of Gable Beach release, the meeting will take place May 24 from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Carr’s Landing fire hall.

This workshop as a chance for the District of Lake Country to hear from the community how it wants to use public spaces in Carr’s Landing, especially waterfront; what you’d like to see in terms of development vs no development, enhanced maintenance and other ideas District staff and members of council will be there to listen, collect ideas and feedback and answer any questions, the release said.

This workshop will help toward:

• Improving community awareness of our public lands and lake access points

• Building the community’s understanding of the plans and policies for the Carr’s Landing area including the Carr’s Landing Sector Plan, the draft Parks & Recreation Master Plan and the draft Official Community Plan

• Active community partnership with the DLC on needs and wants for our public lands and lake access points for the draft Parks & Recreation Master Plan and the draft Official Community Plan

The input gathered from the workshop will provide feedback for the new Parks and Recreation Master Plan and the new Official Community Plan, the release said.


