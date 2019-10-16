Lake Country RV dealer climbs closer to fundraising goal

The Voyager RV Center has raised a total of $80,000 towards their goal of $100,000

The Voyager RV Center team holds the $16,000 cheque they have donated to the ALS Society of BC.Holding the Cheque in the Photo (from left to right): Ward Fraser – Voyager RV General Manager, Hal Spelliscy – ALS Society of BC Volunteer, Jason Friesen – Voyager RV Vice President. Surrounded by Voyager RV Staff. (Contributed)

Following a month of record-setting sales in September, Voyager RV Center in Lake Countey has moved one step closer to achieving its goal of raising $100,000 for local charities in 2019.

The latest donation of just $16,000 was presented to the ALS Society of BC in early October, bringing the total of the Voyager Cares Fundraising campaign to just shy of $80,000.

Voyager RV general manager Ward Fraser said the latest donation means the most to him.

”The ALS Society is near and dear to my heart specifically because this is what my mother passed away from 2 years ago,” said Fraser.

“ALS renders people powerless and takes away everything without asking,” said local ALS volunteer Hal Spelliscy.

“There’s no known cause or cure for the disease and many patients will spend up to $300,000 in nursing, special equipment and other supports due to limited government programs.

I’m going to guarantee the dollars the Voyager team is sending to ALS BC will be appreciated and used to an astounding degree.”

The ALS Society of BC is the sixth recipient of the Voyager Cares Initiative, which kicked off last November, joining the Central Okanagan Food Bank, BC Heart and Stroke Foundation, Alzheimer Society of BC, BC Cancer Foundation and Mamas for Mamas.

Cheque presentations have been held for each of the six donations, not only to present the cheque but also to learn more about the work the charities do in the community and the impact the money raised will have.

“The cheque presentations have been extremely exciting and an important part of this campaign,” said Voyager RV vice-president Jason Friesen.

“They’ve helped create a personal connection for every member of the Voyager team because they’re learning first-hand the impact their hard work and dedication has not only for the charities but the communities they support.”

The campaign will continue through October and November when the final donation will be made to Kelowna’s Women’s Shelter.

