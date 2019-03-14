Lake Country subdivision proposed next to wildlife corridor

A new development permit is being proposed to council along Tyndall Road

A permit for large subdivision bordering a wildlife corridor will be brought to Lake Country council next week.

If approved, the two properties along Tyndall Road will include 23 units comprised of six duplexes, a triplex, and two quadplexes.

The units would each have two-car garages, driveways and some may include an option to have three bedrooms.

A portion of the two properties has been deemed to have a high value as a wildlife corridor, which if approved, is not to be disturbed, according to documents to be presented during the meeting on March 19.

READ MORE: Lake Country endorses saving wildlife corridor

Variances are also included with the permit for a variance in the properties, cul-de-sac extension from 150 m to 270 m, and to see retaining walls constructed over 1.5 m.

The permit requires the applicant to mitigate the risk of wildfire around the property, trimming vegetation and trees within 30 metres of the structure should be spaced three to six m apart.

Fire resistant roofing and walks is also a requirement and roofs need to be steep in order to prevent the collection of debris, the report said.

READ MORE: Conservation exhibit explores importance of wildlife corridors

The size of the protected area would be 2.67 hectares with the total development area being 5.62 hectares.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mission Group begins construction of Brooklyn at Bernard Block
Next story
Ground broken at Kelowna’s Brooklyn building

Just Posted

Reunited: Heartwarming video of dognapped golden retriever’s return to Kelowna family

RCMP, the power of social media credited with the return of Atlas

Check your flight: Kelowna flights may be scuttled with grounding of the Max 8

Check the status of your flight before arriving, work directly with the airline to rebook

The Carbons set out to conquer Canadian music charts

Kelowna’s own, The Carbons will drop new single on Friday

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Clouds expected

Warmer weather and sunshine is predicted this weekend.

Mission Group begins construction of Brooklyn at Bernard Block

Ground-Breaking ceremony marks the start of revitalizing the old Bargain Shop site

Horse skips on ‘mare-garita mix’ at Okanagan drive-thru liquor store

Vernon’s Longhorn Pub had a four-legged, not four-wheeled, visitor to their drive-thru Tuesday

B.C. housing slump has begun to slow economy, credit union economists say

Central 1 not predicting recession, but ‘sharp contraction’ in construction

Vancouver police arrest suspect after indecent acts at all-girls private school

Meanwhile, RCMP say they are investigating an internal code of conduct breach by one of its officers

Security tips for National Password Day

Study found average person has 118 accounts, 73 per cent repeat same password

800-year-old Vancouver Island log ready for United Nations project

Language Revitalization Pole will be publicly carved, then delivered to the University of Victoria

Ethiopia crash black boxes arrive in France for analysis

Sunday’s crash was the second fatal flight for a Boeing 737 Max 8 in less than six months

Netflix says Lac-Megantic footage will be removed from ‘Bird Box’ movie

The company had until now refused to edit the film to remove the images of the disaster

Fraser Institute releases latest B.C. elementary school rankings

Similar to last year’s trend, 14 out of 20 improved schools in the province were public

Liberal MPs shut down SNC committee before vote on recalling Wilson-Raybould

Opposition MPs were incensed, leaping to their feet and shouting out epithets like ‘shame,’ ‘coverup’ and ‘despicable!’

Most Read