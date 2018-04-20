Lake Country to get a new winery

The District of Lake Country council has approved the starting stages for a new winery.

Council considered a development proposal at 14850 Middle Beach Road for the construction of a building containing four agri-tourism accommodation units, storage space for agricultural use and a future winery, during Tuesday night’s regular meeting.

The 2.41 hectare parcel is located along Middle Bench Rd., approximately half a kilometer east of Wood Lake, and is surrounded by agricultural and homesite severance properties on all sides, said the report. The site for the proposed building is within seven metres of the road fronting the property (Middle Bench Rd.), and on a portion of the parcel not being used for farming.

The winery will be the sixth in Lake Country.

