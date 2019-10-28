Lake Country to open new off-leash dog park in November

This dog park at Oyama Road in Lake Country will look similar to the one being built on Okanagan Center Road West. (Contributed)

Lake Country dog owners will soon be able to let their furry friends run free at a new five-acre off-leash dog park on Okanagan Centre Road West.

The new dog park is expected to open in November and add to the other two off-leash dog parks that currently exist, including one along Pelmewash Parkway and another along Oyama Road.

“We recognize that Lake County’s population is growing quickly and many of our citizens have dogs as part of their family,” said Karen Hill, District of Lake Country communications officer.

“In order to support and promote Lake Country as a highly viable, active community for all, it’s important to improve the way people with and without dogs share our parks and beaches.

Amenities at the new dog park include a fully fenced area for both large and small dogs, walking paths and trails, waste containers and bag dispensers as well as a dog water station, seating and signage. There will also be a parking lot.

“Extensive community engagement identified the need to improve the way people with and without dogs share our parks and beaches,” said Greg Bucholz, director of infrastructure services.

“A proposed off-leash dog park network has been developed for the community with consideration to site suitability, sufficient parking, accessibility, neighboring land uses and other potential park uses.”

