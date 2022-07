Invoices will be mailed out quarterly

Utility invoices for Lake Country residents are soon going to look a little different.

Some residents will be receiving their first invoice.

Property owners will now find garbage, recycling, and sewer user fees, if applicable, on their utility invoices on top of the usual water user fees.

If you own a property in the district, quarterly invoices will be mailed out.

You can learn more about the changes here.

