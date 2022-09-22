Lake Country Votes 2022: Tricia Brett

Black Press Media is reaching out to all candidates running for Lake Country council in the 2022 municipal election, asking for their response to three specific issues about the community, as well as a fun question. Responses will be published in the order they are received.

Tricia Brett – Council candidate

If elected, how do you think council should manage growth and development of the district, while also providing affordable housing?

A:

One of the key development concerns I have heard is the need to improve processes within the district and ensure appropriate staffing levels. The permit process in particular is a known issue and part of that is the need to align with provincial processes. As Lake Country is one of the fastest growing communities in Canada, there is a need for growth in a sustainable way. In particular, our community needs new residences in targeted areas, close to existing services such as transportation corridors, sewer and water, and businesses. Focus on large single-family dwellings or luxury developments will not continue to serve the needs of the community long term.

What steps do you think council could take to help improve traffic flows and road infrastructure in the district?

B:

Having a major highway going through our town makes traffic a challenge. There is a need to advocate to the province to make changes that fit our community’s needs. From the district’s perspective refocusing development off of Highway 97 and reducing future driveways and entry to the highway will improve traffic flow. Development of main street and establishing a corridor to ensure effective movement from Lake Country west of the highway to the east will take pressure off of the highway from families and residents doing their grocery shopping or banking. The Highway 97 and Beaver Lake Road intersection remains the biggest issue for traffic. It is critical we work with Kelowna and the ministry of transportation to ensure traffic at key times in the day is moved away from this area.

From cancelled routes to driver shortages, Lake Country is plagued with transit issues. What would be your solution to help solve them?

C:

There is a need for Lake Country to further invest in transit to serve the purpose of reducing single vehicle traffic, meeting climate change goals, reducing impacts on roadways, reducing the need for parking and improving the affordability of living in lake country. By working with our regional partners there may be options to add stops for rapid transit within Lake Country and then further develop routes to areas such as Okanagan Centre which is lacking service for families, visitors, and the older population.

Who is your favourite Okanagan celebrity and why?

D:

I would say Dr. Jeff Curtis associate professor emeritus in Earth, environmental and geographic sciences. He may not be a celebrity to all but for those of us in the world of water he is indeed an Okanagan celebrity and I am glad to have had him as a mentor throughout my career.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City CouncilElection 2022Lake CountryMunicipal election