Lake Country wants feedback on Water Conservation Plan draft

Input is being collected until Apr. 18

The District of Lake Country is requesting feedback on the draft of the Water Conservation Plan.

The district drafted the plan as part of ongoing work to revise the Water Master Plan.

Input from the community is being collected now until April 18. Everyone who provides feedback will be entered into a draw to win one of three $100 gift certificates to any Lake Country business.

Nearly half of Lake Country is within the Agricultural Land Reserve and the district says it’s all the more reason to make water conservation a priority.

Feedback can be submitted through Let’s Talk – Lake Country.

