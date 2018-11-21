Lake Country will get a new fire hall

Council allowed the district to borrow up to $6.6 million for the hall

There was little discussion around the new fire hall Tuesday night as Lake Country council unanimously passed a bylaw which allows the district to borrow up to $6.6 million for it.

The loan authorization bylaw will allow the district to borrow up to $6.6 million for the construction of the hall.

Lake Country residents gave a resounding yes during the hall’s referendum, held on the same day as the election on Oct. 20, with 1,724 votes compared to those who voted no with 1,026.

READ MORE: Council to approve borrowing of $6.6 million for new Lake Country fire hall

The loan will be paid in a period of 20 years at about $476,000 per year at a borrowing rate of 3.5 per cent, according to the District of Lake Country’s website. The cost to an average home of $656,000 would be $90 per year for 20 years.

The talk around a new fire hall also tied with discussions about wildfire mitigation, which was a hot issue after the Nighthawk Road wildfire in Okanagan Centre destroyed eight homes in 2017. Insured losses equalled more than $13 million.

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.