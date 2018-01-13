AJ Taylor and Jocelyn Ratzlaff display new and old development notification signs. - Credit: Contributed

Lake Country wins national award for new signage

The district earned a Dazzling Notice Award

Signs, signs, everywhere a sign… the District of Lake Country has recently won a national public engagement award for improving the development notification signage in the community.

Inspired by a 2010 TED Talk by Toronto based social entrepreneur Dave Meslin, the Dazzling Notice Awards program was created to recognize excellence in government outreach, said the district.

The award panel notes “citizen engagement is an important part of inclusive decision making. Residents can offer a local perspective, a diversity of circumstantial experience and creative solutions. While the final decision for any project or policy belongs to city council, the consultation process can greatly improve the outcome.”

Motivated to enrich the conversation with Lake Country citizens about community development, “we empowered two of our team members, Jocelyn Ratzlaff and AJ Taylor to create something impactful,” said Mark Koch, district director of community services.

The Dazzling Notice Awards recognizes municipalities who’ve made a substantial effort to inform the public about opportunities for participation, said the district.

In line with these goals, Mayor James Baker said “before our residents are able to engage, they must be informed – making these efforts to connect with our citizens especially important.”

The bright, new, easy to read and understand signs will be phased in as the inventory of the old sign runs out.

