Lake Country woman critical after Kelowna crash

A single vehicle accident in Kelowna has sent a Lake Country woman to KGH

Photograph taken, early Wednesday morning, of the general area of where the collision occurred on Clement Avenue near Spall Road. - Image: Kelowna RCMP

One woman is in critical condition in Kelowna General Hospital after a serious collision Tuesday night on Clement and Spall Ave.

RCMP in Kelowna are continuing their investigation into the single vehicle collision that occurred just before 7 p.m. last night.

Initial findings at the crash scene suggest that the dark grey Volkswagen EOS, operated by a 63-year-old Lake Country woman, had been travelling eastbound on Clement Avenue when it suddenly left the roadway and impacted a large metal hydro pole.

Emergency crews worked together to extricate the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. She was rushed from the scene by emergency medical crews to hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

“Police do not believe that drugs or alcohol were factors in this crash,” stated Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “In speaking with the victim’s family, police are considering the possibility that she may have suffered from a medical emergency prior to the collision.”

Police are now seeking witnesses to come forward, if you witnessed this crash and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to contact Cst. Greg Levorson of the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section at 250-762-3300.

