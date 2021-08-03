Darryl Brown plans to spend 2022 travelling after winning $1M on a Lotto Max ticket she purchased in Vernon. (BCLC)

Darryl Brown plans to spend 2022 travelling after winning $1M on a Lotto Max ticket she purchased in Vernon. (BCLC)

Lake Country woman still in disbelief after $1M win

Darryl Brown sets sights on travel after scoring big with ticket bought in Vernon

Travel is on the docket for this Lake Country resident who won herself $1 million from a ticket she bought in Vernon.

The Lotto Max winner, Darryl Brown, said she’s going to hit all her bucket-list travel destinations after finding out she won a Maxmillion prize during the June 11 draw.

“I used the Lotto! app and couldn’t believe it,” she said after checking her ticket at home. “I checked it again, and again, and again!”

She had purchased her lucky ticket at the 7-Eleven on 39th Avenue in Vernon.

“I showed my husband and he said, ‘someone is messing with you! This can’t be real!’ He still doesn’t completely believe it,” she said.

When asked how it feels to be a millionaire, Brown said “Disbelief. Excitement.”

More than $100 million in Lotto Max winnings have been redeemed by British Columbians in 2021, BCLC said.

READ MORE: White Rock Lake wildfire grows to 32,500 hectares

READ MORE: Hissing hitchhiker: Snake discovered on B.C. company’s bus

@LC_Calendar
newsroom@lakecountrynews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: No fly-zone being amended in Kelowna, YLW operations to resume
Next story
‘Excellent progress’ made at Brenda Creek wildfire

Just Posted

Brenda Creek Wildfire on morning of July 26. (BC Wildfire Service)
‘Excellent progress’ made at Brenda Creek wildfire

The Office Brewery will feature a taproom and will also serve food alongside its signature beers. (The Office Brewery/Facebook)
New craft brewery opens in Kelowna’s North End

Norm Letnick. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
Kelowna-Lake Country MLA seeks feedback on riding boundaries, names

Two participants march at Kelowna Pride 2019 (Kelowna Pride Society)
Kelowna Pride Week a go for September