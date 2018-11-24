Pexels

Lake Country’s Christmas event list

Tis the season to be merry, fa la la la la, la la la la

Tis’ the season in Lake Country.

With Christmas just around the corner, it’s time to enjoy the many holiday happenings around the district, from a Christmas Light up to a winter festival at Creekside Theatre.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s definitive Christmas market list

Lake Country Light Up

Bring the whole family to the annual Christmas Light Up at Memorial Park. The Lions Club organizes the light display, a bonfire and serves hot chocolate and hot dogs. Everyone welcome to this free event coordinated through Lake Country Recreation Services. The annual Light Up takes place Dec. 1 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Storytime

Join the Okanagan Regional Library in Lake Country for a special Christmas Storytime and Craft program Dec. 1 at 10:30 a.m. Recommended for children five years and under but the whole family is welcome. Listen to some Christmas stories, sing some silly songs and make a Christmas craft.

Holiday Fair

Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Drive in Hartland, presents its eighth annual “A Lake Country Christmas” Holiday Fair Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the school’s Great Hall. Admission is free.

Enjoy shopping for unique gifts from over 60 area crafters, artisans and vendors along with a bake sale, coffee bar and concessions. Student musicians will perform throughout the day.

Proceeds will benefit the Lake Country Lutheran Lightning athletic department, with this year’s funds being allocated to the training room for updated equipment and supplies.

Smith Funk and Strauss and Friends Okanagan Christmas

Join international touring artists Smith Funk and Strauss as they reunite for an evening of folk and jazz inspired favourites. Enjoy Christmas in the Okanagan with SFS and special musical guests, Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $29.

Winter Blues Festival

The Winter Blues Festival returns with our winning mix of Blues, ribs, and beer.

Jim Byrnes and Rick ‘Poppa Dawg’ Halisheff return and welcome Harpdog Brown & the Uptown Blues Band to join the stage with us as we celebrate all things blues. Three stages, five acts, and an optional supper is offered as part of the event.

Discover the much loved and always sold out, Winter Blues Festival, Jan. 19 from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Chocolate lab missing along Coquihalla
Next story
Retired Okanagan coroner working to make lives better in India

Just Posted

Lake Country’s Christmas event list

Tis the season to be merry, fa la la la la, la la la la

Rockets’ goalie leads team to third straight win

Roman Basran makes 23 saves against rivals Victoria Royals

Your guide to winter light ups around the Okanagan

From Vernon to Summerland, with a stop in Kelowna, we’ve found some activities for you to enjoy

West Kelowna Warriors drop game one against Wentachee Wild

The Warriors will look for revenge after a 6-3 loss in game two Satuday night

Children’s Christmas Faire returns to Lakeside school on Sunday.

The former Kelowna Waldorf school hosts the winter festivities.

VIDEO: Canada Post back-to-work bill passed in late-night Commons sitting

Next step is the Senate, set to sit Saturday and, if necessary, Sunday, dealing with the bill

Road closure near Salmon Arm frustrating for residents

Terry Robinson wants Kault Hill Road to be fixed and reopened

Shortened daylight in B.C. can put damper on mental health

Canadian Mental Health Association says 2%-3% of British Columbians get seasonal affective disorder

Timeline of events in RCMP investigation at B.C. legislature

It started in January 2018, when House Speaker Darryl Plecas hired Alan Mullen as a special adviser

Canucks’ Roussel fined for biting Sharks defenceman

Forward Antoine Roussel has been ordered to pay $5,000 for biting Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Letter: Kelowna’s character and make up defended

“Why does he feel entitled to be elected?”

Letter: Don’t be a Grinch – keep the Kelowna skating rink fire going

“Give the warmth of the fire back to the children and their families.”

Letter: Kelowna healthy housing strategy falls behind timeline

“The first challenge to the strategy came with a development application for the Brooklyn.”

Letter: Back to work legislation a win for Canada Post

Kelowna - “Canada Post can always rely on back to work legislation.”

Most Read