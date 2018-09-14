Lake Country’s mayor is already decided

James Baker was the only candidate running for the position

As of 4 p.m. today, Mayor James Baker will remain Lake Country’s mayor for the next four years.

Baker is the only candidate who submitted a nomination form to the district vying for the position.

Baker was born in Lytton B.C., has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science, Sociology and Anthropology and an MA degree in Archaeology from SFU.

He taught anthropology and archaeology at Okanagan College and OUC from 1974 until 2000.

READ MORE: Lake Country mayor intends to run for re-election

Baker and his wife Anita moved to Winfield in 1976.

He has been Lake Country’s mayor for four terms.

Ten people are running for Lake Country council.

READ MORE: 12 Lake Country candidates file nomination packages

Jerremy Kozub also automatically claims the title of Winfield councillor as he is the only candidate who applied for the position. Coun. Rob Geier is the current Winfield councillor and is not running again.

