Lake Country’s only golf course to close Nov. 1

Aspen Grove Golf Course’s season has come to an end

Lake Country’s only golf course will be closing for good at the end of the month.

After negotiations with Central Okanagan Public Schools in an attempt to allow a six-hole golf course to continue to operate failed, Aspen Grove Golf announced on its Facebook page that it will close for good Nov. 1.

The school district currently owns the land and construction for a new middle school on the 9-hole golf course’s land is scheduled to begin in May 2019.

READ MORE: Lake Country to get new middle school: Premier

The Government of British Columbia is providing $35.1 million to build the school. The Central Okanagan School District will contribute $1.5 million to the project, in addition to the $3.8 million already spent on land for the new school.

The new Lake Country middle school is scheduled to open in September 2021, with 600 new spaces for students in grades 6 to 8. The property will also house a neighbourhood learning centre.

Most Read