Lakestone Grand Opening set for this weekend in Lake Country

MP Stephen Fuhr, MLA Norm Letnick and Mayor James Baker will all speak at the event

Lakestone Grand Opening is on Saturday, July 20th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Lakestone)

A new living complex is set to have its grand opening in Lake Country this weekend with MP Stephen Fuhr, MLA Norm Letnick and Mayor James Baker in attendance.

Lakestone, a $3.5 million facility on the banks of the Okanagan, is set to show off its new outdoor sports courts and parks, and officially kick-off of its parade of homes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m on Saturday, July 20.

The parade of homes, located in the Benchlands neighbourhood, will feature four new show homes by Destination Custom Homes, Gibson Contracting, Richmond Custom Homes and Candel Custom Homes.

Guests of the event will be able to enter for a chance to win some of the $3,500 worth of prizes at the event by picking up a parade of homes passport to be filled out throughout the day.

The development is the largest in the District of Lake Country’s history.

For more information on Lakestone visit lakestoneliving.com.

